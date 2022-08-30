Westby Area School District receives advanced manufacturing technical education equipment grant

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), on Aug. 29 announced 11 Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs. Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than 1,400 students for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers.

Westby Area School District was among the schools to receive a grant. The school district was awarded $10,305. The school district will use grant funds to purchase an Amatrol Skill Boss Mechatronics trainer that will introduce students to Industry 4.0 and lead to industry-recognized certifications from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA).

“We are committed to helping Wisconsin’s young people get the kind of high-demand, high-skill job training they need to be prepared to join our state’s workforce,” said Evers. “This is exactly the kind of collaboration and initiative we strive for in our relationships with school districts, employers, and our agency partners to help support student’s success and bolster the future of our workforce in some of Wisconsin’s most critical industries.”

“This latest round of funding will broaden educational and employment opportunities for some 1,400 students in more than a dozen rural and underserved communities statewide,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “These Wisconsin Fast Forward investments are part of DWD’s proven strategy to expand our future workforce with homegrown talent. Going forward, the economic impact of these grants will be multiplied as the students gain new skills, employers gain a competitive edge, and communities gain new vitality.”

High school students will train in advanced manufacturing fields to prepare for stable careers while they obtain dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas. Advanced manufacturing refers to a family of manufacturing activities that depend on the use and coordination of information, automation, computation, software, sensing, and networking, and/or use cutting-edge materials and emerging production capabilities enabled by the physical and biological sciences (e.g., nanotechnology, chemistry, and biology). This involves both new ways of manufacturing existing products and manufacturing new products emerging from advanced technologies.