Residents of the Westby Area School District will be voting on an operational referendum April 4 to authorize the school district to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for three years for non-recurring purposes.

If voters approve the referendum, it would authorize the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for three years beginning with the 2024-25 school year and ending with the 2026-27 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

Approval of the referendum would result in an estimated annual tax increase of $9 per year for every $100,000 in property value over the current level.

In November 2020, voters approved a capital referendum that provided money to improve building security, Americans with Disability Act accessibility and ensure that the buildings would be able to serve the next generation of students in the school district.

In 2020, voters also approved an operational referendum to maintain programs and services for students. The additional funds were for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Those funds will no longer be available after the 2023-24 school year.

According to information provided by the school district, the 2020 operational funding approved by voters helped the district to do the following:

Maintain small class sizes, especially at the elementary levels;

Fund the annual building maintenance budget;

Maintain course offerings, including tech ed, agriculture, fine arts, Spanish and more;

Partner with Wisconsin colleges and universities to allow students to earn college credits.

According to the district, funding has changed in the following ways:

The district received ESSER/CARES funds to respond to the pandemic. According to a March 1 Facebook post, this one-time money has been used to improve air quality through HVAC upgrades in every building and to provide for interventionists. The money cannot be spent for general operating expenses because it ends in September of 2024.

The district is experiencing a decline in enrollment. State funding is tied to enrollment, so the fewer students there are, the less money the district receives.

The district has not received additional state funding on a per-student basis for two years.

Community members, families and staff were surveyed in November-December of 2022.