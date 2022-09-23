Westby Area School District to celebrate completion of district-wide improvement projects

The Westby Area School District will be holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Coon Valley Elementary School and Westby Area High School on Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, to celebrate the completion of district-wide school improvement projects.

The ribbon-cutting in Coon Valley will be held at 11 a.m. Following this brief ceremony, anyone wishing to see the new office may do so. The school is located at 300 Lien St.

The ribbon-cutting at the high school in Westby will be held at 1:15 p.m. Immediately following this brief ceremony, the Homecoming parade will start. The building will to open from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for those wishing to see the new office area and renovated spaces – the band room, tech ed. suite, business ed., and family and consumer sciences. The high school is located at 206 West Ave. S.

Groundbreaking ceremonies to celebrate the construction start of the district-wide school improvement projects were held in Coon Valley and Westby, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The two ceremonies served as the official project kick-off and “thank-you” to the Westby area community for their support of the Nov. 3, 2020 referendum, which approved $11.95 million in funding for district-wide safety, security, and site improvements including secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance, tech ed. renovations, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.