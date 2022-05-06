Westby Area Schools offering JumpStart program

Westby Elementary School and Westby Middle School will be offering “JumpStart” to our students as part of our Summer School Program. This is an optional two-week summer school session for students that will be entering kindergarten through sixth grade (sign up according to the student’s grade in fall of 2022).

The “JumpStart ” session will be held Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 19. This session will be held at Westby Elementary(Grades K-4) and Westby Middle(Grades 5 & 6). This session will allow students to get a jump start on curriculum and begin to work on skills appropriate for their grade level and age.

Classes will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. everyday. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available for all students and served at Westby Elementary.

The City of Westby will keep the pool open for an extra two weeks so Westby Area students that couldn’t get lessons in July can learn to swim. This session will run 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. if transportation is needed. Two other sessions without transportation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The students' instructional day ends at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and recess to follow. Pick up will occur in our parking lot anytime but no later than 12 p.m. Bus pick up will occur at 12:15 p.m. for those needing transportation.

To register for Westby Elementary JumpStart, email the following information to kim.walker@westby-norse.org:

Student name;

Grade (fall 2022);

Emergency Information;

Swimming Lessons? (only for those who have not signed up for July lessons);

Transportation needed?.

To register for Westby Middle School JumpStart, email the following information to tracy.stellner@westby-norse.org:

Student name;

Grade (fall 2022);

Emergency information;

Swimming Lessons? (only for those who have not signed up for July lessons);

Transportation needed?.

Coon Valley Elementary Students please reach out to the Coon Valley office for more information on their JumpStart Session, 608-452-3143.

