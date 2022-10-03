Westby celebrates Homecoming with parade, other activities

Westby Area High School had picture-perfect fall weather for its celebration of Homecoming week, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
The parade was held Friday afternoon. Friday night the Norsemen defeated the Black River Falls Tigers, 49-14. In addition to the parade and football game, the week featured daily dress-up days and other activities to celebrate school spirit.
