Westby celebrates Homecoming with parade, other activities

Westby Area High School had picture-perfect fall weather for its celebration of Homecoming week, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

The parade was held Friday afternoon. Friday night the Norsemen defeated the Black River Falls Tigers, 49-14. In addition to the parade and football game, the week featured daily dress-up days and other activities to celebrate school spirit.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

