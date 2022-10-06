Westby celebrates National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 16-22

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will celebrate the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22.

The Friends of Bekkum Library, established in 2010, has raised and donated thousands of dollars to assist the library in its mission to provide opportunities to “Learn, Share, Grow & Play.” Community members contribute to the Friends by renewing their annual memberships. Many of these members also actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts and to volunteer in the library.

The main fundraising efforts for the Bekkum Friends are the semi-annual book sales that are usually held in April and October. The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon. Current Friends of Bekkum members are offered the opportunity of an “early bird” sale, beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 29. Memberships can be purchased during that hour for anyone wishing to shop early. Individual memberships are $10. Family memberships are $15. Business memberships are $25.

Rachel Lysne, director of the Bekkum Library shared that, “The Friends make our library stronger in both visible and invisible ways. They add immeasurable and rock-solid support to Bekkum’s mission and purpose with financial support and by volunteering their time to assist with library programming and services.”

To celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, the Friends of Bekkum will present a special “treat” to staff members in appreciation for all they do. The Friends will also be making a presentation to the Bekkum Library Board of Directors to highlight the role that Friends play in the mission of the library.

During National Friends of Libraries Week, the Friends of Bekkum will also hold a fall membership drive when every new member will be able to select a free book.

Kathy Anderson, a Friends member says, “The Bekkum Library is such an important asset to our community and the Friends of Bekkum is a big part of that. As a member of the Friends, I enjoy volunteering with these wonderful people and am so grateful for their dedication to making our library the best it can be.”

To find out how you can become a member of the Friends of Bekkum, contact the library at 608-634-4419; go to the library’s website at westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org; or, find Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library or Bekkum Memorial Library on Facebook.