Westby-Christiana Fire Department celebrates new fire engine with 'push-in' ceremony

The Westby-Christiana Fire Department (WCFD) celebrated its new fire engine with an open house and “push-in” ceremony, Sunday afternoon.

The WCFD recently took delivery of a 2022 Rosenbauer Commander engine. On Sunday, the WCFD held an open house for the community from 4 to 6 p.m. to see the new engine, tour the station, and ask questions. At 6 p.m., the new engine was “pushed-in” to the station. The “push-in” ceremony dates back to the days of horse-drawn equipment when members had to push the equipment into the bay. The ceremony is done now to remember the history of the fire service while placing a new apparatus into service.

The new engine holds 2,500 gallons of water, can pump up to 1,500 gallons per minute, and can seat eight people. The new engine replaces a 1991 International fire engine that held 750 gallons, pumped 1,250 gallons per minute, and could only seat two people. The fire department noted the following in a press release: “WCFD would like to thank the city of Westby, town of Christiana and the Westby-Christiana Fire District for their support in obtaining this new engine.”

The WCFD was also recently awarded two grants to replace aging equipment. The first grant awarded was from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The grant awarded was a DNR 50/50 grant for the amount of $9,129.30. This will be used to purchase a new slide-on pump unit for wildland fires, personal safety strobes for firefighters, fire resistant hoods, two portable radios, and several other pieces of equipment.

The second grant awarded was from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) in the amount of $131,142. This grant will be used to replace the department’s aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). The SCBAs are used by firefighters during interior fire operations and allow firefighters to bring in their own air supply. The current SCBAs are reaching their end of their lifespan, as the department is unable to obtain parts to fix the equipment and has had several units be taken out of service due to this.

The WCFD reminds everyone that this is Fire Prevention Week. Please take the time with your family to discuss fire safety in your home. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Please make sure your family is aware of the fire hazards in your home. Please exercise caution when cooking, keep electronics in safe locations when charging and using them, maintain your smoke/carbon monoxide detector batteries, and have a plan should an emergency occur in your home.

“The WCFD thanks the community for their continued support,” the release stated. “Without their support none of this would be possible.”