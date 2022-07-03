 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby

Westby-Christiana Fire Department kicks off holiday weekend with open house

Saturday afternoon’s rain didn’t stop the Westby-Christiana Fire Department from hosting its Independence Day Open House.

The event included food and beverages for purchase; proceeds from the food benefited Timber Coulee Outdoor Adventures. In addition, there were inflatable games, a sawdust pile, station tours, fire truck viewing, fire extinguisher training and a chance to dunk a firefighter. Westby Royalty offered face painting.

The rain did cause the city of Westby to reschedule the fireworks for Friday, July 8.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

