Westby-Christiana Fire Department kicks off holiday weekend with open house

Saturday afternoon’s rain didn’t stop the Westby-Christiana Fire Department from hosting its Independence Day Open House.
The event included food and beverages for purchase; proceeds from the food benefited Timber Coulee Outdoor Adventures. In addition, there were inflatable games, a sawdust pile, station tours, fire truck viewing, fire extinguisher training and a chance to dunk a firefighter. Westby Royalty offered face painting.
The rain did cause the city of Westby to reschedule the fireworks for Friday, July 8.
