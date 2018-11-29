On Wednesday, De. 5, 7 p.m., the Westby Faculty Brass Quintet, Bone-A-Fied (Westby Area Trombone Choir) and the newly formed Westby City Band will present a concert in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and tickets are available at wapac.ludus.com.
The Westby Faculty Brass Quintet was organized this fall and consists of Westby staff members — band directors Monte Dunnum and Kory Dahlen, choir director Peter Engh, Spanish instructor Jesus Arellano and District Administrator Steve Michaels. The quintet will perform three selections to open the concert.
Bone-A-Fied is a group of 12 to 15 area trombone players who meet once a month at the Westby High School band room. Members come from Westby, Coon Valley, La Crosse, Melrose, Viroqua, Liberty Pole, Alma and Onalaska. The group will perform a mixture of both traditional and holiday selections.
The Westby City Band is a group of serious band musicians from around the Coulee Region. The band meets once per month at the Westby High School band room and performs upper level band literature. The band will present a program of traditional band literature, as well as holiday selections on this concert.
