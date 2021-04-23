Westby City Council awards construction bid for business park

The Westby City Council awarded the construction bid for the Westby Business Park at its meeting, Tuesday, April 20.

Mayor Danny Helgerson said the city council voted to accept the bid from Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc. for $3,742,755.35, contingent on the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and U.S. Economic Development Administration. Helgerson said six bids were submitted, and Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc. had the lowest one. The bids were opened at City Hall April 8.

Helgerson said the next step is to send the bid paperwork to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for sign-off and to verify the city got the lowest bid.

Helgerson said the city hopes to have a small groundbreaking ceremony at some point; however, he noted he doesn’t expect to see any dirt being moved at the site until midsummer.

Helgerson said the city has until the end of November to level the site, lay gravel for the roads and install water and sewer lines. He said the curb and gutter and asphalt will be laid early next year.

“It’s great; I can’t wait for the dirt to be moved,” he said. “The next big thing will be to fill it up.”