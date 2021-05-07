Westby City Council votes to donate to bike trail

The Westby City Council approved its donation to the Coon Prairie Trail at its regular meeting, Tuesday, May 4.

The city pays $1,700 per year to the Coon Prairie Trail toward maintenance, Mayor Danny Helgerson said in a phone call after the meeting. He said the council renewed its 10-year agreement. The five-mile trail runs between Viroqua and Westby.

City council members also approved the 2021-2022 ballfield/pool agreement with Westby Area School District. Helgerson said the agreement is made every year and allows the school district to use the ballfield and swimming pool. He said the school district pays the city $4,900 for use of the ballfield and pool.

The council approved issuing a picnic license for the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce’s Norse Market. Helgerson said there will be a beer vendor onsite for the market, which will be like Viroqua’s Night Market.

Helgerson said there had been a desire to increase the number of chickens allowed in the city from two to six. In the end, he said the council voted not to change Ordinance 7, Section 7-1-16, and keep the number of chickens allowed at two.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

