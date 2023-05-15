The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced 21 Wisconsin dairy companies will receive a Dairy Processor Grant in 2023. The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.

Westby Cooperative Creamery is among the grant recipients. Their planned project is to develop packaging redesign.

“This is America’s Dairyland, and as one of the most significant components of our statewide economy, investing in our dairy processors’ ability to update and modernize their operations to keep up with demand and compete in a 21st-century economy isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a necessity,” said Evers. “We were proud to receive bipartisan support for additional funding for our Dairy Processor Grant Program in our last budget, and I urge the Legislature to join me in again investing in this critical program to ensure the continued success of Wisconsin’s dairy processors across the state for years to come.”

A total of $400,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20% of the grant amount. DATCP received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million.

“Dairy processors are key to Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Our processors are constantly adapting, and it is clear that demand for these grants that support innovation is high.”

As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Evers and the Legislature increased the available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to promote innovation and improve profitability throughout Wisconsin’s dairy industry. To address the fact that there is more demand than available funds, Evers’ current budget proposes an increase in funding for Dairy Processor Grants.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals, totaling $2 million. For more information on dairy processor grants, visit DATCP’s website.