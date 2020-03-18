Westby couple starts COVID-19 high risk assistance network

A Westby couple has started a COVID-19 high risk assistance network to connect those who are most vulnerable with community members who can help them.

Gil and Aaron Aslin established the Viroqua/Westby/Cashton Area COVID/Corona Virus Volunteer Network Facebook group Saturday morning.

The Aslins said the mission is to provide services such as grocery shopping and errands for people who could be most at risk if exposed to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, Aaron said more than 900 people had joined to provide services.

“We’ve had a lot of good support,” he said. “Our intent is to keep those at risk at home by delivering such things as groceries and medicine.”

Aaron said several people have offered meal-making, while others have offered nursing care, school lunch support for children, and handyman services around the house.

“The sole purpose at work is to keep people (healthy and safe),” he said.

Aaron said the Facebook group is still in its early stages, and so far there haven’t been requests for needed support.