Westby cow part of Holstein International's Cow Family Tournament

In the March issue of Holstein International, a global dairy industry publication, the magazine featured a tournament of the 50 most influential Holstein cow families from North America. Sher-Est Swind Saturday, a cow bred by Sherman and Esther Erlandson, Westby was one of the 50 cow families selected.

With the dispersal of the Sher-Est dairy herd in Westby, Wisconsin owned by Sherman and Esther Erlandson several descendants of the breeding phenomenon Sher-Est Southwind Saturday cow moved to Regancrest Farm in Waukon, Iowa. Among them was Saturday’s granddaughter Emory Swanny, the dam of the Durham descendants Mr. Sam, Samuelo, and Regan-Joy Regenia. Another influential family branch traces via Saturday’s daughter Thor Soup and her daughter Rudolph Stress. A significant cow in this line is the former LPI leader Stantons Freddie Cameo (57 Canadian breeding stars!), who has built up her very own breeding empire in both Canada and Europe.

The Erlandsons’ cow now becomes eligible to advance to the finale, which will include 40 cow families from around the world. These cow families will be published in the June issue of the Holstein International competing for the title of “Most Influential Holstein Family Worldwide.” That takes place via the selections of the digital and print magazine subscribers.

Content provided with permission from the Holstein International magazine.

