From Westby Cooperative Creamery (left to right): Jason Levendoski, quality manager; Ryan O’Donnell, plant manager; Curtis Rogers, sales representative; and Mark Rutlin, sales manager, accept the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotions Board first place award for Westby brand French Onion Dip. The sour-cream-based dairy dip was one of 40 product class winners in the 2018 State Fair Dairy Products Contest. The award was presented at the State Fair Thursday, Aug. 9, during the 2018 Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. This auction raises funds for student scholarships and dairy promotions.