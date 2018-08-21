The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotions Board has awarded first place to Westby brand French Onion Dip. The sour-cream-based dairy dip was one of 40 product class winners in the 2018 State Fair Dairy Products Contest. The award was presented at the State Fair Thursday, Aug. 9, during the 2018 Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. This auction raises funds for student scholarships and dairy promotions.
“We’re very proud to accept this award on behalf of the family dairy farm member-owners of Westby Cooperative Creamery," said Ryan O’Donnell, Westby plant manager. "As one of the oldest dairy cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin, an award from our own State Fair is especially gratifying. The quality of Westby brand dairy food products begins with the highest-quality milk from our local family dairy farms.”
Westby Cooperative Creamery is now in its 115th year of operations and is unique as one of just a few dairy cooperatives across North America to accept two types of milk from its patron-member-owners. As defined by accepted dairy industry terms, these two milk-types are conventional-milk and certified-organic-milk. All milk supplied by the small, sustainable, family dairy farm member-owners of Westby Cooperative Creamery is Grade-A and rBST-free.
Westby brand dairy food products include cottage cheeses, sour creams, dairy dips, yogurts, butters, cheese curds, string cheese, and other cheese products. In 2017, the Westby Organic brand was introduced as a new retail dairy products brand; including 2% and 4% cottage cheeses, sour cream, and French Onion Dairy Dip.
