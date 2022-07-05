Westby Creamery takes the gold in 2022 State Fair dairy products contest

Westby Cooperative Creamery was awarded first place for its French onion dip and sour cream in the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest on June 23.

Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 300 entries for the contest, which took place in West Allis at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt and milk.

Westby French onion dip won the Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream with a score of 99.8, and Westby sour cream won the Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream with a score of 99.65 out of 100.

“Wisconsin makes world-class cheeses, sour creams and dips. We are proud to be listed among the best in the state,” Pete Kondrup, the creamery’s general manager said. “Our small family farms work hard to produce quality milk to help create award-winning products like these.”

The 2022 grand master cheesemaker, grand champion butter, grand champion yogurt, grand champion sour cream and grand champion milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction Thursday, Aug. 11 at The Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s interactive educational display – Dairy Lane – located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

