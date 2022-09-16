Westby Creamery's cheese curds win at World Dairy Expo contest

Westby Cooperative Creamery was awarded second place for its cheese curds in the Plain Cheese Curd category at the 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Each set of cheese curds is evaluated on flavor, body and texture, color and finish. The Creamery received a near perfect score of 98.55 out of 100.

“After attending a portion of the dairy products contest myself, I can wholeheartedly say this is truly an honor,” said Emily Bialkowski, Westby Creamery’s sales and marketing manager. “The contest categories were very competitive with dozens of entries, and the judges possessed an extraordinary amount of dairy knowledge. I am delighted our amazing cheesemakers are being recognized in this manner.”

This contest is the only contest of its kind in North America since no other national contest includes all dairy products. This means that cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, fluid milk, whipping cream, sour cream and whey processors have a unique opportunity to compete in a prestigious, all-dairy national contest.

Winners are recognized at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Auction on Oct. 4. For the past 19 years, all second- and third-place winners have been donated to the Madison College’s Culinary Arts School. The chefs-in-training at the school receive the product to create exciting new recipes and meals – with these products as main ingredients – and bring them to the auction for attendees to enjoy.