Westby Elementary School to hold 4K preschool registration day April 1

  • 0

Westby Elementary School will hold its 4K preschool registration day April 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The child must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022.

Parents will be able to register their child for 4K preschool, receive information about the 4K curriculum and learn about valuable community services. In addition, there will be play-based screenings, plus vision and hearing tests.

Participants are asked to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, sanitize hands often and please stay home if they are sick.

Call Kim at 608-634-0500 for more information or to set up an appointment. Coon Valley's 4K registration day is March 25.

