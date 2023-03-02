There will be an early education screening day at Westby Elementary School, 122 Nelson St., March 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.

The child must turn 4 or 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023 to enroll. This is for any resident child not currently enrolled in the Westby School District or if your are living in a different district and are interested in Westby through open enrollment.

Parents and children will visit the elementary school, and there will be play-based screenings, plus vision and hearing tests. Parents will receive information about early childhood education, learn about valuable community services and register their child.

Call Kim at 608-634-0500 for more information to to set up an appointment. Coon Valley Elementary's registration is April 28.