If you would like to add recipes to this community cookbook, visit the Westby FCCLA Facebook page and use the link to submit recipes. The FCCLA will also accept paper copies and those can be mailed to Westby FCCLA, 206 West Ave. South, Westby, WI 54667. Recipes will be collected until April 15. Direct any questions to Mrs. Jennie Marx, FCCLA Adviser, at jennie.marx@westby-norse.org.