Westby FCCLA to host Easter Bunny event

Westby FCCLA members have invited the Easter Bunny to a spring event they have planned for Saturday, March 27. The bunny will be in the Westby Middle School commons from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be an opportunity for families (everyone is asked to wear masks) to have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Adviser Jennie Marx said there will be a separate seating space in front of the bunny for children to sit that will be sterilized between families for photos. The bunny will have their face covered at all times.

In addition to photos, there will be stations set up that include face painting, crafts and other fun activities.

Keeping COVID-19 safety in mind, cleaning and sterilizing of all tables will be done every 30 minutes or each time a child leaves the table to move to the next. Before families enter the building, they will be asked if they have had symptoms in the last 24 hours. If so, they will not be allowed inside the building.

“The FCCLA members decided that with the past year and COVID, they want families and children to have a positive activity that families can come and enjoy and not have to worry about financial limitations,” Marx said. “They are going to leave a freewill offering jar at the entrance of this event for people to donate if they so choose but they just want to have something fun for children and families in our community.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.