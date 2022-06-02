Westby First Responders receive grant for LUCAS device

APPLETON — Gov. Tony Evers on May 31, at a stop on the Department of Health Services’ Thank You Tour for Public Health Workers, announced new investments for emergency response projects under the previously announced Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant pandemic response programs. An additional $22 million investment will target support toward fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency medical response (EMR) program support and expansion projects, and a permanent drive-through immunization and testing site.

Westby First Responders were among the newly announced grant recipients. Westby First Responders received a $15,000 grant for the purchase of a Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) device.

Evers earlier this year announced more than $200 million in awards through the Neighborhood Investment Fund and nearly $100 million in the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant programs, respectively, to go to projects in communities throughout Wisconsin.

“We have been working hard to invest in projects that will help build stronger, healthier communities across our state. From De Pere to Waupun, we're excited to continue this important work by making sure our rural communities have adequate emergency response options, updating our fire stations, facilities, and services,” said Evers. “By preparing for whatever comes next, we’re not only strengthening pandemic response in our communities, but building the future we want for our families, our communities, and our state.”

The investment also builds on Evers’ announcement during his 2022 State of the State address to invest nearly $30 million into supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s EMS system across the state. The governor's nearly $30 million investment includes $20 million toward EMS providers across the state for whatever help they need the most, whether it’s increasing staffing support, more training for first responders, or purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment, or supplies. The investment also includes $8 million for the Funding Assistance Program (FAP), which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and counties and municipalities, as well as $12 million for one-time, flexible grants, prioritizing small, under-resourced EMS providers who do not qualify for FAP to use for whatever they need, including staffing, equipment, supplies, or other expenses.

“We are proud to support Governor Evers’ latest investments in emergency response for our rural communities,” said Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “These programs are all about making a significant and lasting impact for our communities.”

The Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment programs are administered by the DOA and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. A list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the respective program websites:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0