Westby High School holds Class of 2021 Senior Awards Night

The Westby High School Class of 2021 Senior Awards Night was held in the Westby Area School District Fieldhouse, Wednesday, May 19.
The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent.
RECOGNITION AWARDS
Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor Society: Grace Bendel, Jaylin Holte, Joseph Roethel, Meredith DeGarmo, Ellen Johnson, Annika Seland, Lydia Evenstad, Nicole Klum, Macy Stellner, Madeline Grethel, Mackenzie Molledahl, Matalyn Wood, Margaret Grethel, Isabella Nedland, Devin Hansen, Olivia Nelson, Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson
Salutatorian: Ellen Johnson
Valedictorian: Isabella Nedland
National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award: Isabella Nedland
WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS
Westby American Legion Athletic Awards: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson
Westby American Legion Music Awards: Choral—Levi Hamilton; Instrumental—Mackenzie Molledahl
Westby American Legion Oratory Award: Amber Levendoski
Westby American Legion Certificate of School Award: Mackenzie Molledahl
Westby American Legion Citizenship Award: Amber Levendoski
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
Senior Class Officers: President – Emily Bender, Vice President – Brett Jorgenson, Secretary – Ellen Johnson, Treasurer – Joseph Roethel
La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.
Westby VFW Citizenship Award: Isabella Nedland
ATHLETIC RECOGNITION
Coulee Conference Scholar Athlete Awards: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson
Senior Athlete Plaques: Emily Bender, Gavin Bergdahl, Emilie Brose, Dakota Geier, Dallas Geier, Lars Gretebeck, Margaret Grethel, Levi Hamilton, Grace Hebel, James Jerome Hertel, Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson, Brett Jorgenson, Nicole Klum, Garrison Korn, Trevor Lemke, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Clay Nottestad, Bailey Olson, Teagan Rooney, Erin Simonson, Macy Stellner, Allison Weninger
MUSICAL (INSTRUMENTAL & CHORAL) AWARDS
Patrick S. Gilmore Award: Mackenzie Molledahl
Semper Fidelis Band Award: Brett Jorgenson
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Isabella Nedland
National School Choral Awards: Emily Bender, Devin Hansen, Amber Levendoski, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel
Robert Shaw Director’s Choice Awards: Meredith DeGarmo, Levi Hamilton, Owen Thomas
Fred Waring Director’s Choral Awards: Cailey Russell, Matalyn Wood
Westby Area High School Accompanist Award: Grace Metz
Westby Area High School Drama Awards: Emily Bender, Amber Levendoski, Owen Thomas
ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION
Students Enlisted in the Armed Forces: Amber Levendoski, Clay Nottestad
SCHOLARSHIPS
Corey Aarness Memorial Scholarship: Emilie Brose
Adams Eye Clinic Scholarship: Mackenzie Molledahl
Altra Foundation Community Service Scholarship: Grace Bendel
The American Red Cross Scholarship: Hannah Davidson
EC & Johanna Lomen Anderson Scholarship: Hannah Davidson
Lauren Berg Memorial “Never Miss a Chance to Dance” Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Olivia Nelson, Macy Stellner
Sr. Mary Sheila Burns Award (Marian University): Chase Haakenson
Chaseburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit #202 Scholarship: Amber Levendoski
Chaseburg American Legion Post #202 Scholarship: Hannah Davidson
Chaseburg Farmers Co-op Scholarship: Emilie Brose
Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary Scholarships: Madeline Grethel, Margaret Grethel, Olivia Nelson, Macy Stellner
Coon Valley Lions Academic Scholarships: Briggs Hellwig, Annika Seland
Cross Country Alumni Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Levi Hamilton, Ellen Johnson, Bailey Olson
FFA Alumni Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Joseph Roethel
Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Scholarship: Emily Bender
Clarence Goplin Estate Scholarship: Mackenzie Molledahl
Greg Haugen Memorial Scholarship: Garrison Korn, Mackenzie Molledahl
Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Madeline Grethel, Jonah Jepsen, Nicole Klum, Amber Levendoski, Annika Seland, Erin Simonson
Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships (Norse Fund): Nichole Dahl, Lars Gretebeck
Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship: Devin Hansen
H S & Angeline Lewis Scholarship: Margaret Grethel
Lee Mockrud Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Garrison Korn
John & Terri Pedace Scholarship: Gavin Bergdahl
Walter A. Southern Scholarships (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Garrison Korn, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel
State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Scholarship: Isabella Nedland
State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Technical Excellence Scholarship: Jack Nelson
Richard and Ethel Thrune Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse): Margaret Grethel
Trane Technologies Scholarship (National Merit Scholarship Corporation): Isabella Nedland
Vernon Communications Cooperative Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Jonah Jepsen, Ellen Johnson, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel
Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Joseph Roethel
Vernon County Co-op Association Scholarship: Grace Bendel
Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship: Emilie Brose
Vernon Electric Cooperative Scholarships: Nicole Klum, Amber Levendoski, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel, Cailey Russell
Vivian & Clayton Veum Scholarship (La Crosse Community Foundation): Matalyn Wood
Kylie Marie Von Ruden “Keep on Smiling” Scholarships: Grace Bendel, Nichole Dahl, Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson Garrison Korn, Anna Kreuzer, Hayden Martine, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Bailey Olson, Joseph Roethel, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner, Matalyn Wood
WCCU Credit Union Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Jaylin Holte, Nicole Klum, Joseph Roethel Matalyn Wood
Westby American Legion Auxiliary 155 Scholarship: Lydia Evenstad
Westby American Legion Post 155 Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Jaylin Holte
Westby Area Educational Association Scholarship: Gavin Bergdahl
Westby Area School District Bus Drivers’ Scholarships: Emma Harris, Anna Kreuzer
Westby Rod and Gun Conservation Club Scholarship: Amber Levendoski
Westby Snowflake Royalty Scholarships: Lexi Thelen, Matalyn Wood
Westby Snowflake Ski Club Scholarship: Lars Gretebeck
Westby Utilities/WPPI Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Grace Hebel
Westby VFW Post 8021 Scholarship: Lars Gretebeck
Westby Wrestling Club Scholarship: Trevor Lemke
Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.
Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt Money Smart Week Essay Contest Scholarship: Olivia Nelson
NORSE FUND SCHOLARSHIPS
Dorothy A. Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Ellen Johnson, Isabella Nedland
Naomi Flugstad Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Joseph Roethel
Alyce and Orrin Chestelson Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson
Christianson Science and Technology Memorial Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Joseph Roethel
Bertha Dahl Scholarship: Jaylin Holte
Steve Erickson Memorial Scholarship: Trevor Lemke
Flugstad Family Scholarships: Jaylin Holte, Bailey Olson
“Give Back” Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Erin Simonson
Helen Hagen Scholarship: Ellen Johnson
Waylon and Milton Holtet Scholarships: Emily Bender, Chase Brown, Devin Hansen, Teagan Rooney
Howard and Lorene Johnson Scholarships: Devin Hansen, Nicole Klum
Edward and Anna Kerska Scholarships: Jonah Jepsen, Garrison Korn, Joseph Roethel
Lucas Knight Memorial Scholarship: Ty McGarvey
David J. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Emilie Brose
Bryan LeJeune Memorial Scholarship: Grace Bendel
Howard and Joanne Midtlien Scholarship: Nicole Klum
Dale Nestingen Agriculture Scholarship: Nichole Dahl
Norsemen Booster Club Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson
Anthony Olson Memorial Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Olivia Nelson
Rod and Martha Olson Scholarships: Abbey Harris, Allison Weninger
James and AmyLou Onshus Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Lydia Evenstad, Grace Hebel, Brett Jorgenson, Olivia Nelson, Bailey Olson, Erin Simonson, Matalyn Wood
John and Estelle Pedace Scholarship: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.
In Memory of Richard W. “Perk” Perkins Scholarships: Grace Bendel, Macy Stellner
William Running Scholarships: Mackenzie Molledahl, Bailey Olson
Naomi Schoville Memorial Scholarship: Hayden Martine
Sons of Norway Westby – Solvang Lodge 457 Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Ellen Johnson
Theodore R. Thompson Scholarships: Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner
Veum Family Memorial Scholarships—In Memory of Alice and Kermit Veum: Briggs Hellwig, Cailey Russell
Western Wisconsin Video Production Scholarships: Emily Bender, Gavin Bergdahl
Norse Fund Board Scholarship—In Honor of Robert Bland: Ellen Johnson
Norse Fund Board Scholarships: Gavin Bergdahl, Madeline Grethel, Levi Hamilton, Abbey Harris, Emma Harris, Grace Hebel, Jaylin Holte, Brett Jorgenson, Andrew Knutson, Anna Kreuzer, Andrew Manke, Grace Metz, Mackenzie Molledahl, Richard Rodriguez, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner, Tristan Tryggestad, Allison Weninger