Westby High School holds Class of 2021 Senior Awards Night
Westby High School holds Class of 2021 Senior Awards Night

Westby Area High School

The Westby High School Class of 2021 Senior Awards Night was held in the Westby Area School District Fieldhouse, Wednesday, May 19.

The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent.

RECOGNITION AWARDS

Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor Society: Grace Bendel, Jaylin Holte, Joseph Roethel, Meredith DeGarmo, Ellen Johnson, Annika Seland, Lydia Evenstad, Nicole Klum, Macy Stellner, Madeline Grethel, Mackenzie Molledahl, Matalyn Wood, Margaret Grethel, Isabella Nedland, Devin Hansen, Olivia Nelson, Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson

Salutatorian: Ellen Johnson

Valedictorian: Isabella Nedland

National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award: Isabella Nedland

WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS

Westby American Legion Athletic Awards: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson

Westby American Legion Music Awards: Choral—Levi Hamilton; Instrumental—Mackenzie Molledahl

Westby American Legion Oratory Award: Amber Levendoski

Westby American Legion Certificate of School Award: Mackenzie Molledahl

Westby American Legion Citizenship Award: Amber Levendoski

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS

Senior Class Officers: President – Emily Bender, Vice President – Brett Jorgenson, Secretary – Ellen Johnson, Treasurer – Joseph Roethel

La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.

Westby VFW Citizenship Award: Isabella Nedland

ATHLETIC RECOGNITION

Coulee Conference Scholar Athlete Awards: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson

Senior Athlete Plaques: Emily Bender, Gavin Bergdahl, Emilie Brose, Dakota Geier, Dallas Geier, Lars Gretebeck, Margaret Grethel, Levi Hamilton, Grace Hebel, James Jerome Hertel, Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson, Brett Jorgenson, Nicole Klum, Garrison Korn, Trevor Lemke, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Clay Nottestad, Bailey Olson, Teagan Rooney, Erin Simonson, Macy Stellner, Allison Weninger

MUSICAL (INSTRUMENTAL & CHORAL) AWARDS

Patrick S. Gilmore Award: Mackenzie Molledahl

Semper Fidelis Band Award: Brett Jorgenson

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Isabella Nedland

National School Choral Awards: Emily Bender, Devin Hansen, Amber Levendoski, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel

Robert Shaw Director’s Choice Awards: Meredith DeGarmo, Levi Hamilton, Owen Thomas

Fred Waring Director’s Choral Awards: Cailey Russell, Matalyn Wood

Westby Area High School Accompanist Award: Grace Metz

Westby Area High School Drama Awards: Emily Bender, Amber Levendoski, Owen Thomas

ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION

Students Enlisted in the Armed Forces: Amber Levendoski, Clay Nottestad

SCHOLARSHIPS

Corey Aarness Memorial Scholarship: Emilie Brose

Adams Eye Clinic Scholarship: Mackenzie Molledahl

Altra Foundation Community Service Scholarship: Grace Bendel

The American Red Cross Scholarship: Hannah Davidson

EC & Johanna Lomen Anderson Scholarship: Hannah Davidson

Lauren Berg Memorial “Never Miss a Chance to Dance” Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Olivia Nelson, Macy Stellner

Sr. Mary Sheila Burns Award (Marian University): Chase Haakenson

Chaseburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit #202 Scholarship: Amber Levendoski

Chaseburg American Legion Post #202 Scholarship: Hannah Davidson

Chaseburg Farmers Co-op Scholarship: Emilie Brose

Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary Scholarships: Madeline Grethel, Margaret Grethel, Olivia Nelson, Macy Stellner

Coon Valley Lions Academic Scholarships: Briggs Hellwig, Annika Seland

Cross Country Alumni Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Levi Hamilton, Ellen Johnson, Bailey Olson

FFA Alumni Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Joseph Roethel

Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Scholarship: Emily Bender

Clarence Goplin Estate Scholarship: Mackenzie Molledahl

Greg Haugen Memorial Scholarship: Garrison Korn, Mackenzie Molledahl

Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Madeline Grethel, Jonah Jepsen, Nicole Klum, Amber Levendoski, Annika Seland, Erin Simonson

Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships (Norse Fund): Nichole Dahl, Lars Gretebeck

Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship: Devin Hansen

H S & Angeline Lewis Scholarship: Margaret Grethel

Lee Mockrud Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Garrison Korn

John & Terri Pedace Scholarship: Gavin Bergdahl

Walter A. Southern Scholarships (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Garrison Korn, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel

State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Scholarship: Isabella Nedland

State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Technical Excellence Scholarship: Jack Nelson

Richard and Ethel Thrune Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse): Margaret Grethel

Trane Technologies Scholarship (National Merit Scholarship Corporation): Isabella Nedland

Vernon Communications Cooperative Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Jonah Jepsen, Ellen Johnson, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel

Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Joseph Roethel

Vernon County Co-op Association Scholarship: Grace Bendel

Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship: Emilie Brose

Vernon Electric Cooperative Scholarships: Nicole Klum, Amber Levendoski, Isabella Nedland, Joseph Roethel, Cailey Russell

Vivian & Clayton Veum Scholarship (La Crosse Community Foundation): Matalyn Wood

Kylie Marie Von Ruden “Keep on Smiling” Scholarships: Grace Bendel, Nichole Dahl, Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson Garrison Korn, Anna Kreuzer, Hayden Martine, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Bailey Olson, Joseph Roethel, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner, Matalyn Wood

WCCU Credit Union Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Jaylin Holte, Nicole Klum, Joseph Roethel Matalyn Wood

Westby American Legion Auxiliary 155 Scholarship: Lydia Evenstad

Westby American Legion Post 155 Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Jaylin Holte

Westby Area Educational Association Scholarship: Gavin Bergdahl

Westby Area School District Bus Drivers’ Scholarships: Emma Harris, Anna Kreuzer

Westby Rod and Gun Conservation Club Scholarship: Amber Levendoski

Westby Snowflake Royalty Scholarships: Lexi Thelen, Matalyn Wood

Westby Snowflake Ski Club Scholarship: Lars Gretebeck

Westby Utilities/WPPI Scholarships: Lars Gretebeck, Grace Hebel

Westby VFW Post 8021 Scholarship: Lars Gretebeck

Westby Wrestling Club Scholarship: Trevor Lemke

Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.

Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt Money Smart Week Essay Contest Scholarship: Olivia Nelson

NORSE FUND SCHOLARSHIPS

Dorothy A. Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Ellen Johnson, Isabella Nedland

Naomi Flugstad Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Joseph Roethel

Alyce and Orrin Chestelson Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson

Christianson Science and Technology Memorial Scholarships: Margaret Grethel, Joseph Roethel

Bertha Dahl Scholarship: Jaylin Holte

Steve Erickson Memorial Scholarship: Trevor Lemke

Flugstad Family Scholarships: Jaylin Holte, Bailey Olson

“Give Back” Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Olivia Nelson, Erin Simonson

Helen Hagen Scholarship: Ellen Johnson

Waylon and Milton Holtet Scholarships: Emily Bender, Chase Brown, Devin Hansen, Teagan Rooney

Howard and Lorene Johnson Scholarships: Devin Hansen, Nicole Klum

Edward and Anna Kerska Scholarships: Jonah Jepsen, Garrison Korn, Joseph Roethel

Lucas Knight Memorial Scholarship: Ty McGarvey

David J. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Emilie Brose

Bryan LeJeune Memorial Scholarship: Grace Bendel

Howard and Joanne Midtlien Scholarship: Nicole Klum

Dale Nestingen Agriculture Scholarship: Nichole Dahl

Norsemen Booster Club Scholarships: Grace Hebel, Bailey Olson

Anthony Olson Memorial Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Olivia Nelson

Rod and Martha Olson Scholarships: Abbey Harris, Allison Weninger

James and AmyLou Onshus Scholarships: Emilie Brose, Lydia Evenstad, Grace Hebel, Brett Jorgenson, Olivia Nelson, Bailey Olson, Erin Simonson, Matalyn Wood

John and Estelle Pedace Scholarship: Dale Sedlmayr Jr.

In Memory of Richard W. “Perk” Perkins Scholarships: Grace Bendel, Macy Stellner

William Running Scholarships: Mackenzie Molledahl, Bailey Olson

Naomi Schoville Memorial Scholarship: Hayden Martine

Sons of Norway Westby – Solvang Lodge 457 Scholarships: Lydia Evenstad, Lars Gretebeck, Ellen Johnson

Theodore R. Thompson Scholarships: Jaylin Holte, Ellen Johnson, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner

Veum Family Memorial Scholarships—In Memory of Alice and Kermit Veum: Briggs Hellwig, Cailey Russell

Western Wisconsin Video Production Scholarships: Emily Bender, Gavin Bergdahl

Norse Fund Board Scholarship—In Honor of Robert Bland: Ellen Johnson

Norse Fund Board Scholarships: Gavin Bergdahl, Madeline Grethel, Levi Hamilton, Abbey Harris, Emma Harris, Grace Hebel, Jaylin Holte, Brett Jorgenson, Andrew Knutson, Anna Kreuzer, Andrew Manke, Grace Metz, Mackenzie Molledahl, Richard Rodriguez, Annika Seland, Macy Stellner, Tristan Tryggestad, Allison Weninger

