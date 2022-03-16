Westby High School to host District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival March 26

Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) sanctioned District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival hosted at Westby High School on Saturday, March 26. During the festival, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator. Each festival will determine if spectators will be permitted this year based on local health and safety guidelines.

WSMA music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin. The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Brookwood High School, Brookwood Junior High School, Cashton High School, De Soto High School, De Soto Middle School, High School Youth Initiative, Inc, Kickapoo Area High School, La Farge High School, La Farge Middle School, North Crawford High School, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, Viroqua High School, Westby Area High School and Westby Area Middle School. Peter Engh, music director from Westby Area High School, will be serving as the festival manager.

“WSMA is proud to support music educators as we work together to provide quality music education experiences for students. Our long-standing festival programs encourage well-rounded musicians who develop deeper understanding through performance preparation that culminates in comprehensive feedback from a qualified adjudicator. Opportunities for reflection and consideration of new ideas is invaluable for musical growth,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz.

WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.

For more information on WSMA, go to www.wsmamusic.org.

