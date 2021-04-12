Westby High School's production of 'Mama Mia!' to be live streamed

Westby High School's production of "Mamma Mia!" will be live streamed on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. through the Ludus ticketing site.

This is the same site that is used for in-house tickets at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The cost is $5 per person.

“Mama Mia!” synopsis

Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

“Mama Mia!” cast