Westby High School's production of 'Mama Mia!' to be live streamed

Westby High School's production of "Mamma Mia!" will be live streamed on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. through the Ludus ticketing site.
This is the same site that is used for in-house tickets at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The cost is $5 per person.
“Mama Mia!” synopsis
Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.
“Mama Mia!” cast
The cast includes Donna Sheridan Izzy Nedland senior; Sophie Sheridan Emily Bender senior; Tanya Cresham-Leigh Bianca Nelson junior; Rosie Mulligan Amber Levendoski senior; Sam Carmichael Owen Thomas senior; Harry Bright Devin Hansen senior; Bill Austin Owen Kjos senior; Sky Taylor Thunstedt junior; Ali Verity Latoja junior; Lisa Reagan Davey and Nicole Klum junior and senior; Father Alexandrios Ombeni Goss sophomore; Pepper Lars Gretebeck senior; Eddie Levi Hamilton senior; large ensemble Lydia Jackson, Montana Lindahl, Trista Rumppe, Grace Metz, Olivia Audetat, Cailey Russell, Madelyn Schlicht, Teanna Foster, Maddy Berg, Ava Schmidt, Megan Salek and Jade Levendoski; and chorus Brigitta Haugen, Makenna Rudie, Ada Tuszymski, Lauren Nofsinger, Nichole Dahl, Emily Volden and Maddie Grethel.