 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westby Lions Club, Norseland Nursing Home host Easter egg hunt
0 comments

Westby Lions Club, Norseland Nursing Home host Easter egg hunt

Children kicked off the Easter weekend with an egg hunt on the grounds of Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, Saturday morning.

About 50 children participated and were divided into two age groups --- 0-5 years old and 6 years old and up. The younger group collected treat-filled eggs on the front lawn and the older group in the backyard.

If children found a plastic egg with a slip of paper in it with the word “prize,” they could go to a special table to choose from such prizes as bubbles, squirt guns and stuffed toy rabbits.

The Easter Bunny was available for photos and baby goats were onsite for petting. Some of the nursing home residents watched the action from the windows.

The event, which this year was completely outdoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by the Westby Lions Club and Norseland Nursing Home.

Angie Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter egg hunt planned in Westby
News

Easter egg hunt planned in Westby

Members of the Westby Lions Club and Norseland Nursing Home are gearing up to host an Easter egg hunt on the nursing home grounds, 323 Black R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News