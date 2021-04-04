Westby Lions Club, Norseland Nursing Home host Easter egg hunt

Children kicked off the Easter weekend with an egg hunt on the grounds of Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, Saturday morning.

About 50 children participated and were divided into two age groups --- 0-5 years old and 6 years old and up. The younger group collected treat-filled eggs on the front lawn and the older group in the backyard.

If children found a plastic egg with a slip of paper in it with the word “prize,” they could go to a special table to choose from such prizes as bubbles, squirt guns and stuffed toy rabbits.

The Easter Bunny was available for photos and baby goats were onsite for petting. Some of the nursing home residents watched the action from the windows.

The event, which this year was completely outdoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by the Westby Lions Club and Norseland Nursing Home.

