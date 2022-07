The Westby Lions Club will hold a bench dedication ceremony in honor of Ed Klos and Gary Daines during Burgers in the Park, Thursday, Aug. 4. The dedication ceremony will take place at about 6 p.m. Burgers in the Park runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Klos and Daines were both active in the community and the Westby Lions Club. The event will celebrate the men’s memory. In addition to the dedication ceremony, there will be music.

The event will be held in Davidson Park.