Westby man injured in ATV accident on County Hwy. P

A 17-year-old from Westby was injured in an ATV accident July 8 on County Hwy. P about a quarter mile west of Hwy. 27.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:26 p.m. the office was sent to the ATV accident. The homeowners came home to a man in their driveway with blood on his face and neck. The party was identified as Zachary Foss. Foss was unable to give much information and the ATV was not initially located on the property. Foss was treated on the scene by EMS and flown to Gundersen Health System by helicopter. Deputies later found the ATV at the bottom of a ravine.

The Westby Police Department, La Farge Ambulance, Westby First Responders, Westby Fire and Gundersen Air assisted at the scene.

