A Westby man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sept. 3 at about 4:12 p.m. on Hwy. 27 north of Melby Drive in the town of Christiana.
Timothy Connelly, 50, was traveling south on Hwy. 27 operating a Southwest Sanitation truck when the loaded dumpster became detached from the back of the truck, causing both the truck and dumpster to overturn in the middle of the highway, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Connelly sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by Tri-State Ambulance. At the time of the crash, Connelly was wearing his seat belt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
