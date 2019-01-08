A Westby man was uninjured Friday, Jan. 4, following a milk truck rollover crash on Marietta Valley Road in the town of Marietta, Crawford County.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at 3:52 p.m. the Crawford County Communication Center received a report of the crash. Jeremiah J. Papenfuss, 41, was operating a 2003 Peterbilt milk truck owned by Tri County Transport Inc. of Sparta. Papenfuss was backing off Marietta Road into a private drive when the truck started to slide because of the slippery driveway. Papenfuss was unable regain control of the truck and he exited the truck before to went over the steep embankment. The truck went through a fence, over the embankment and rolled over in a pasture.
Papenfuss claimed no injuries from the crash and the truck sustained heavy damage.
Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Boscobel Fire and EMS, Steuben First Responders, LaFarge Truck Center and the town of Marietta assisted at the scene.
