A Westby man was involved in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 9:40 p.m. The accident happened on State Hwy. 56 west of County Road SS in the town of Liberty.
Kin Hamilton, 18, was traveling west on State Hwy. 56 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Hamilton’s vehicle left the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Hamilton’s vehicle came to a rest on the roof. There were no injuries, and Hamilton declined transport to the hospital.
The Viola Fire Department and Kickapoo Rescue assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
