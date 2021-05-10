Westby Middle, High School concerts set for May 15

The Westby Middle and High School choirs will present spring concerts in the Westby Area School District gymnasium, Saturday, May 15.

The schedule is as follows:

Sixth-grade choir 4 p.m.;

Seventh-grade choir 4:45 p.m.;

Eighth-grade choir 5:30 p.m.;

High school choirs 6:30 p.m.

The schedule is different from an announcement made earlier by choir director Pete Engh. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the decision was made to separate choirs into having their own concerts. This will help regulate audience size, as the gymnasium can only house about 300 audience members at a time. The gymnasium will be marked out with chairs and the bleachers will have blue painters tape as to where to sit.

"We can have the audience in groups of four, therefore, we are asking that each family would limit their attendance to four people," Engh said. "School policy states that everyone must be masked in our facilities."

Entrance and exit details: No tickets are needed for these events. All audience members must enter through the high school lobby doors (not the gym lobby doors). Weather permitting, please wait outside, otherwise, please wait in the lobby area until the previous concert is over and the gym doors have been opened. When the concert is over, the school district asks that you please exit through the gymnasium lobby which will lead you directly to the street. "We also ask that you meet up with your students outside of the building following the concert," Engh said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0