Westby Middle School students from the Norse Force Robotics Club VEX IQ Competition team, secured top scores at the Wisconsin State Competition in Green Bay, March 12.

The students collaborated with 48 teams from the state. The action-packed day engaged elementary and middle school students in the 2022-2023 VEX IQ Competition Slapshot, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation. All three middle school teams secured a spot to showcase their skills at the culminating event of the season, the VEX Robotics World Championship, sponsored by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, where the best teams from across the country and around the world compete to be crowned World Champions. The World Championship will beheld in Dallas, Texas, April 30-May 2.

A team also competed in the World Championship in 2022; it was the first team to ever advance to World from Westby Middle School.

Westby’s VEX IQ Competition team is comprised of Alden Christianson, Olen Christianson and Addison Evenstad and also Kayden Kast, Sawyer Lindahl, Nevaeh Marsh, Simon Porter and Asa Jensen. In the VEX IQ Competition, students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build a robot using simple, snap-together VEX IQ parts to solve an engineering challenge that is presented each year in the form of a game. Teams work together to score points in Teamwork Matches and get to show off their skills individually in driver-controlled and programming Robot Skills Challenges.

The VEX IQ Competition fosters student development of teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking, project management, and communication skills required to prepare them to become the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Nathan McKittrick and Healther Christianson, the team’s advisors said, “We’re so proud of the students for their ability to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to building and programming a robot, and then going through the rigors of competing with their creation. The VEX IQ Challenge has truly sparked their natural curiosity about STEM subjects, which will serve them well throughout their education.” It’s a great learning experience for all the kids.

Westby VEX IQ Competition team meets after school four to five days per week.

“Teamwork, problem-solving, and ingenuity are all on display at a VEX IQ Competition event and students develop these skills all year long by participating on a robotics team,” said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. “Together, with the support of educators, coaches, and mentors, we’re fostering students’ passion for STEM at a young age to ensure that we have a generation that is dedicated to creating new discoveries and tackling life’s future challenges.”