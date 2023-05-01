Before Westby Middle School students from the Norse Force Robotics Club VEX IQ Competition team headed to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, they were honored with a pep rally in the school district’s fieldhouse, Wednesday afternoon.

The competition runs from April 30 until May 2.

Members of the team are Olen Christianson, Simon Portner, Asa Jepson, Nevaeh Marsh, Addison Evenstad, Kayden Kast, Sawyer Lindahl and Alden Christianson. Nathan McKittrick and Heather Christianson are the advisors.

Principal Mike Weninger welcomed students and staff to the celebration.

“We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of the robotics team,” he said. “They have overcome some obstacles and they show what we can do when we put our minds together and what it means to be a Westby Norseman. They epitomize the character we’re trying to build in our students.”

Weninger said when he watches the students practice, it’s like watching 100 science labs at the same time. “They do it very proficiently.” He said the students spend days and months perfecting their robots, come to school in the evenings and after school, and take their robots home.

“They troubleshoot to make their robots work as efficiently as possible,” Weninger said. He said they learn how to collaborate and take advice.

Co-advisor Nathan McKittrick talked about partnerships the team has had with Nelson Global in Viroqua and BAPI in Gays Mills. McKittrick also talked about the competitions the students participated in to qualify for the World Championship.

Before team members gave demonstrations and McKittrick narrated what the students do during competitions and how they work to perfect their robots, Nikki Michalak, representing Ashley Furniture, presented a $6,000 donation to the team.

The livestream of the World Championship is at: https://www.vexworlds.tv/#/channels/all. The webcast is at: https://roboticseducation.org/vex_worlds/webcast/.