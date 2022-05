Westby music students participate in Solo-Ensemble Festival

On Saturday, March 7, Westby High School hosted the Western Wisconsin District Piano/POPS Solo-Ensemble event for high school and middle school music students. Qualified adjudicators were provided by the Wisconsin School Music Association. Students performed solos and ensembles for ratings with the top students advancing to State Level performance at Viterbo University

The following events performed in Class A (the most demanding level of music) and advanced to State Music Festival: Piano Solo; Airiel Hamilton, Piano Duet Airiel Hamilton & Lydia Jackson; WHS Acapella Choir; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Trista Rumppe, Madelyn Schlicht, Taylor Thunstedt, Zeke Larrington, Ethan Pederson, Lane Cade, Owen Kjos, Avery Leis, Ombeni Goss, Zach Kolbo, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Ava Schmidt, Jade Levendoski & Charlotte Yohn; WHS Jazz Choir; Ombeni Goss, Trista Rumppe, Owen Kjos, Zeke Larrington, Ava Schmidt, Jade Levendoski, Airiel Hamilton, Lauren Nofsinger, Maddi Berg, Darick Moilien & Ethan Pederson.

Westby music students performing in Class B and receiving a I rating; WHS SSA Acapella; Olivia Groth, Macayla Anderson, Kirra Wisland, Airiel Hamilton, Jasmine Jorstad, Karlee Ratzburg,Mackenzie Morey, Madilynn Sloan, Marissa Klum, Arianna Erlandson, Mora Martine, Molly Mathison & Brynn Thunstedt; WHS Jazz Band; Owen Kjos, Makenna Rudie, Ethan Pederson, Brynn Thunstedt, Darik Moilien, Eli Lindahl, Lane Fisher, Olivia Nedland, Devin Nedland, Zach Bjorklund, Abby Leis, Avery Leis, Taylor Thunstedt, Ada Tuszynski, Trista Rumppe, Raegan Davey, Reid Fisher, Kellen Olson, Lydia Jackson, Zeke Larrington.

Westby music students performing in Class C and receiving a I rating; Piano Solo; Autumn Summerfeldt & Addison Evenstad.

On Saturday, March 26, Westby High School hosted the Western Wisconsin District Solo-Ensemble event for high school and middle school music students. The following events performed in Class A (the most demanding level of music) and advanced to State Music Festival: Classical Vocal Solo; Montana Lindahl, Owen Kjos, Ombeni Goss, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Olivia Audetat & Jacob Michaels; Musical Theatre Solo; Bianca Nelson. Miscellaneous Vocal Ensemble; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Ethan Pederson,Ombeni Goss & Verity Latoja; Madrigal; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Trista Rumppe, Madelyn Schlicht, Taylor Thunstedt, Zeke Larrington, Ethan Pederson, Lane Cade, Owen Kjos, Avery Leis, Ombeni Goss, Ben Roethel, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Lukas Hanson, Logan Manske, Emma Davis, Allison Forde, Olivia Audetat, Kellen Olsoni & Charlotte Yohn Piccolo Solo Ombeni Goss; Flute Solo Alana Simonson, Ombeni Goss; Clarinet Solo Ethan Pederson; Flute Duet Alana Simonson & Ombeni Goss; Trumpet Solo Ada Tuszynski; Euphonium Solo Olivia Nedland.

The following events performed in Class A and received a I rating; Classical Vocal Solo; Madelyn Schlicht, Jade Levendoski, Avery Leis, Ethan Pederson, Bianca Nelson & Cecilia Lyons; Musical Theatre Solo; Verity Latoja, Airiel Hamilton, Ombeni Goss, Montana Lindahl, Lydia Jackson, Jade Levendoski, Trista Rumppe & Olivia Audetat. Alto Sax Solo Owen Kjos; Bassoon Solo Montana Lindahl;

The following events performed in Class A and received a II rating; Classical Vocal Solo; Lauren Nofsinger, Airiel Hamilton, Trista Rumppe & Tammi Leis; Musical Theatre Solo; Madelyn Schlicht; Tenor Sax Solo Eli Lindahl

The following events performed in Class B and received a I rating; Classical Vocal Solo; Philip Hebbe; Alto Sax Solo Darik Moilien; Trombone Solo Jacob Michaels

The following events performed in Class B and received a II rating; Classical Vocal Solo; Darik Moilien,

On Saturday, April 30, Westby High School students traveled to Viterbo University to perform at State Solo-Ensemble. The following events performed in received a I rating; Piano Solo; Airiel Hamilton, Piano Duet Airiel Hamilton & Lydia Jackson; WHS Acapella Choir; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Trista Rumppe, Madelyn Schlicht, Taylor Thunstedt, Zeke Larrington, Ethan Pederson, Lane Cade, Owen Kjos, Avery Leis, Ombeni Goss, Zach Kolbo, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Ava Schmidt, Jade Levendoski & Charlotte Yohn; Classical Vocal Solo; Montana Lindahl, Owen Kjos, Ombeni Goss, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Olivia Audetat & Jacob Michaels; Musical Theatre Solo; Bianca Nelson. Miscellaneous Vocal Ensemble; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Ethan Pederson,Ombeni Goss & Verity Latoja; Madrigal; Montana Lindahl, Bianca Nelson,Trista Rumppe, Madelyn Schlicht, Taylor Thunstedt, Zeke Larrington, Ethan Pederson, Lane Cade, Owen Kjos, Avery Leis, Ombeni Goss, Ben Roethel, Verity Latoja, Lydia Jackson, Lukas Hanson, Logan Manske, Emma Davis, Allison Forde, Olivia Audetat, Kellen Olsoni & Charlotte Yohn Piccolo Solo Ombeni Goss; Flute Solo Ombeni Goss; Flute Duet Alana Simonson & Ombeni Goss; Trumpet Solo Ada Tuszynski;

The following events performed in received a II rating; WHS Jazz Choir; Ombeni Goss, Trista Rumppe, Owen Kjos, Zeke Larrington, Ava Schmidt, Jade Levendoski, Airiel Hamilton, Lauren Nofsinger, Maddi Berg, Darik Moilien & Ethan Pederson; Flute Solo Alana Simonson; Clarinet Solo Ethan Pederson; Euphonium Solo Olivia Nedland.

