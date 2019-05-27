Westby’s recreation baseball and softball practices will be starting in June.
6U T-ball June 10 at 6 p.m. in the fields behind the elementary school
Softball
8U June 10 at 6 p.m. high school softball fields
10U June 6 at 1 p.m. high school softball fields
14U June 6 at 1 p.m. high school softball fields
Baseball
8U June 10 at 6 p.m. Mars baseball field
14U June 6 at 11 p.m. city baseball field
12U June 6 at 12:15 p.m. city baseball field
10U June 6 at 1:30 p.m. city baseball field
You can call 634-6255 for daily updates to schedules.
If you have questions you can call Vernon Daines at 606-1590.
