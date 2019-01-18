The Westby Rod and Gun Club raised $9,570 for children in the area during their “Christmas for Kids” fundraiser in December.
“This is our second year doing it and the money we raised doubled compared to last year,” Steve Campton, manager at the Westby Rod and Gun Club, said. “It’s overwhelming to see what people gave.”
Some of the money raised went toward paying balances on school lunch accounts and to help families attend trainings related to reading and parenting, if they choose to do so. The money will also be available for families who are uprooted, leaving or coming into the Westby Area School District.
Toys, food and gift cards were also sent over to the Westby School District to be distributed. The gift cards were primarily for Walmart and had values of $50 and $100.
“We got everything back here and then the process was laying it all out, and it took three cafeteria tables,” Bruce Peterson, Westby Elementary School principal, said. “We needed all the tops and the space underneath.”
“We had turkeys, coats, scarfs, mittens and snow pants come in, and all of this I want to say was sparked by what the Rod and Gun people did,” Peterson said. “So those things went out to people.”
Families were helped in the Westby and Viroqua areas, Cashton, La Farge and La Crosse, all of whom had ties to Westby.
The district also partnered with Couleecap, Inc. for gifts to be given to those impacted by the flooding.
“They’re going to take those gifts as they go on a home visit and they’ll have some things to hand out to the kids,” Peterson said.
“Maybe we can expand to do more,” Campton said. “I was shocked to see what everyone did.”
“It all stems from the good nature of people in this area,” Peterson said. “The Rod and Gun gave people a place to put that goodwill.”
