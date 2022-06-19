 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westby royalties' floats place at Sparta Butterfest Parade

  • 0
Westby Snowflake Royalty float

The 2022 Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club Royalty float placed second at the 38th annual Sparta Butterfest Parade. Pictured are Queen Bella Turben, First Attendant Kari Ofte and Second Attendant Rhianna Steiger.

 Contributed photo

Both Westby Snowflake and Westby Syttende Mai royalty floats received placement in the 38th annual Sparta Butterfest Parade, Sunday, June 12.

The Snowflake float placed second, the Syttende Mai float place third and first place went to La Crosse Oktoberfest.

Westby Syttende Mai Royalty float

The 2022 Westby Syttende Mai Royalty float place third at the 38th annual Sparta Butterfest Parade. Pictured are Princess Brynn Thunstedt, First Attendant Marissa Klum and Second Attendant Mora Martine.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

A family-friendly second annual Viroqua Pride festival will take place Saturday, June 18, at Eckhart Park, in downtown Viroqua. The festival i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News