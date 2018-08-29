The Vernon County Emergency Management Office has announced that monetary donations for the recent flood victims are now being accepted and may be left at or mailed to Bethel Butikk, Westby.
When making a donation, designate the monies for flood relief.
The address is Bethel Butikk, 341 Black River Ave., Westby, WI 54667. Call 608-634-2473 with any questions.
