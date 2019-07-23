A new ambassador to represent the Vernon County Fair was selected at the Ferris Wheel Breakfast, Saturday.
Brianna Hall, 22, of Westby, was crowned the 2019-20 Fairest of the Fair. The daughter of Mike and Sherry Hall is the 49th woman to promote the Vernon County Fair.
Rachel Nigh, 20, of Viroqua, the daughter of Robert and Betty Nigh, and Katelyn Dunnum, 19, of Westby, the daughter of Ryan Dunnum and Jamie Dunnum, also vied for the title.
During the coronation ceremony, each candidate introduced herself, presented a radio advertisement and answered an impromptu question drawn from a jar.
The 2018-19 Fairest of the Fair Aleda Primmer shared a few remarks while the three-person selection panel left the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center to consider their decision.
Primmer said one thing that stood out for her was a question she was asked while dining with one of the judges at the State Fairest of the Fairs contest – “Does the crown need you, or do you need the crown?”
“What if you don’t have a crown? You can still make a difference in a person’s life without something sparkly on your head,” Primmer said.
During her remarks, Primmer turned to Dunnum, Hall and Nigh and advised whoever serves as Fairest “to have fun, make the best of any situation, and remember the fair is the best time of the year.”
Hall will reign over the 163rd annual fair Sept. 11-15. She will also be the county’s representative at the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest held during the 2020 Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in January.
Fair update
David Hornby, president of the Vernon County Agriculture Society, gave a few fair update during the event.
Hornby said there have been rummage sales, auctions, parties and receptions held on the fairgrounds.
“The maintenance and landscape crews have been busy keeping things up,” he said.
Hornby said the poultry exhibits will be housed in the No. 1 Dairy Barn during the fair. He said there will be new cages, the cost of which was covered by grant money.
A new event at the fair, Hornby said, will be a horse pull Saturday morning. “We had a horse pull 30 years ago and brought it back.”
Harness racing will only be held on Sunday afternoon, Hornby said, because it’s difficult to have enough competitors for two days of racing.
Hornby said the construction project for new bathrooms is ongoing. “We are getting close to finalizing the plans.”
On Wednesday of fair week there will be a special 9/11 tribute on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 7 p.m.
