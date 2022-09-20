 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westby School Board accepts resignations of gymnastics coaches, hires middle school boys' hoops coach

  • 0

The Westby Area School District Board of Education accepted the resignations of the high school gymnastics co-coaches and hired the middle school boys’ basketball coach at its meeting, Monday, Sept. 12.

Board members accepted the resignations of Westby Area High School gymnastics co-coaches Kay and Kylie Bluske, effective immediately.

The board hired Tyler Fortun for the position of boys’ middle school basketball coach. District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email he believes Fortun will continue his role as WAHS boys’ varsity golf coach, as he hasn’t resigned from that position.

Michaels said he and the school board discussed the School Perceptions annual staff survey.

A reminder was given about the annual meeting, which will be held Monday, Sept. 26 in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News