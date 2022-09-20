Westby School Board accepts resignations of gymnastics coaches, hires middle school boys' hoops coach

The Westby Area School District Board of Education accepted the resignations of the high school gymnastics co-coaches and hired the middle school boys’ basketball coach at its meeting, Monday, Sept. 12.

Board members accepted the resignations of Westby Area High School gymnastics co-coaches Kay and Kylie Bluske, effective immediately.

The board hired Tyler Fortun for the position of boys’ middle school basketball coach. District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email he believes Fortun will continue his role as WAHS boys’ varsity golf coach, as he hasn’t resigned from that position.

Michaels said he and the school board discussed the School Perceptions annual staff survey.

A reminder was given about the annual meeting, which will be held Monday, Sept. 26 in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.