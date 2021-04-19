Westby School Board approves retirements/resignations, new hires

The Westby School Board approved five retirements/resignations and two new hires at its meeting, Monday, April 12.
Board members approved the resignation of Bailey Graham, special education teacher, Westby Area High School, effective April 9; the retirement of Kris Erickson, secretary, Westby Area High School, effective June 30; the retirement of Karen Grosskopf, part-time Title 1 aide, Coon Valley Elementary School, effective May 28; the retirement of Pam Schute, head cook at the Westby Middle/High School, effective June 30; and the resignation of Mark Anderson from his position as assistant football coach after serving the district for 37 years.
The board hired Stefan Rudel for the position of business education teacher at Westby Area High School and Alex Gluch for the position of middle school baseball coach.
Board members approved the 66.30 agreement with Viroqua Better Futures. The school district has been involved with the program since 2000. A group of five school districts – De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, Viroqua and Westby established a consortium and formed Better Futures High School.
In a phone interview after the meeting, District Administrator Steve Michaels said the board authorized the expenditure of 2021-2022 budgeted funds to purchase select items for the start of the next school year. Such items include classroom supplies, workbooks, periodicals and limited textbooks. Michaels said the amount approved is up to $95,000.
Board members also approved increasing the hourly rate for summer school compensation from $25 per hour to $30 per hour.
Michaels said the board discussed a High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance Club for students who identify as LGBTQ+. A middle school GSA Club was approved last school year. He said Monica Muraski, high school English teacher, has stepped forward to be the volunteer adviser and has had some training in GSA’s. Michaels said there are higher rates of depression and being bullied for those students who identify as LGBTQ+. “We want a safe space for all students and their allies to gather,” Michaels said.
Michaels said two items came up during public participation. The English Department has begun discussing increasing the rigor for more advanced students and asked the board’s permission to explore offering an honors program. He said other departments may also want to offer an honors program, and the presentation was a way to give the board a “heads up.”
Also during the public participation portion of the meeting, Michaels said a group of sophomores asked the board to allow an open campus for their grade in May of this year. He said the board will consider taking action at its meeting on May 10. “There are some good reasons and reservations, too,” Michaels said.
