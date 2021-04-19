Westby School Board approves retirements/resignations, new hires

Board members also approved increasing the hourly rate for summer school compensation from $25 per hour to $30 per hour.

Michaels said the board discussed a High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance Club for students who identify as LGBTQ+. A middle school GSA Club was approved last school year. He said Monica Muraski, high school English teacher, has stepped forward to be the volunteer adviser and has had some training in GSA’s. Michaels said there are higher rates of depression and being bullied for those students who identify as LGBTQ+. “We want a safe space for all students and their allies to gather,” Michaels said.

Michaels said two items came up during public participation. The English Department has begun discussing increasing the rigor for more advanced students and asked the board’s permission to explore offering an honors program. He said other departments may also want to offer an honors program, and the presentation was a way to give the board a “heads up.”

Also during the public participation portion of the meeting, Michaels said a group of sophomores asked the board to allow an open campus for their grade in May of this year. He said the board will consider taking action at its meeting on May 10. “There are some good reasons and reservations, too,” Michaels said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

