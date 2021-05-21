Westby School Board hires summer school staff

The Westby School Board voted to employ summer school staff at its meeting, Monday, May 10.
Some summer school classed begin June 7, District Administrator Steve Michaels said. He said the busiest time for summer school is for elementary school students; those classes are June 7-25. He added there are almost 100 days of summer school through August.
Board members also voted to employ staff for several positions. The following were hired: Addie Kapanke, first/second-grade teacher, Coon Valley Elementary School; Eli Jackson, adventure education teacher, Westby Area High School; Justin Running, high school at-risk teacher, Westby Area High School; Randi Strangstalien, assistant softball coach; and Justin Brown, assistant football coach.
The board approved the resignation of Marian Francis, part-time speech language pathologist, Westby Area School District; the resignation of Corina Greenland, special education teacher, Westby Area Middle School; and the retirement of Bruce Brye, bus driver, Westby Area School District.
Board members also approved a revision to the 2020-2021 high school handbook allowing sophomores to have an open campus during lunch periods for the remainder of the current school year. Michaels said students must meet certain criteria for the privilege, and the addendum will be taken up annually at the end of the school year.
In other business, board members set the annual meeting date and time for Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
The board also approved the high school Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Club. Last year, the board supported a GSA at the middle school.
Prior to the regular meeting, there was a special organizational board of education meeting.
Michaels said the board retained the same officers – Gerald Roethel, president, Andrew Lipski, vice president, Robert Kerska, clerk, and Dan Kotek, treasurer. Board members also kept their same committee assignments.
Michaels said the board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 regular board of education meeting schedule. Meeting times will be 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
The meeting schedule is July 12, Chasebug Village Hall; Aug. 9, district conference room, Westby; Sept. 13, library media center, Coon Valley; Oct. 11, district conference room, Westby; Nov. 8, library media center, Coon Valley; Dec. 13, district conference room, Westby; Jan. 10, 2022, library media center, Coon Valley; Feb. 14, 2022, district conference room, Westby; March 14, library media center, Coon Valley; April 11, 2022, district conference room, Westby; May 9, 2022, library media center, Coon Valley; and June 13, 2022, district conference room, Westby.
