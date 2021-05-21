Westby School Board hires summer school staff

The Westby School Board voted to employ summer school staff at its meeting, Monday, May 10.

Some summer school classed begin June 7, District Administrator Steve Michaels said. He said the busiest time for summer school is for elementary school students; those classes are June 7-25. He added there are almost 100 days of summer school through August.

Board members also voted to employ staff for several positions. The following were hired: Addie Kapanke, first/second-grade teacher, Coon Valley Elementary School; Eli Jackson, adventure education teacher, Westby Area High School; Justin Running, high school at-risk teacher, Westby Area High School; Randi Strangstalien, assistant softball coach; and Justin Brown, assistant football coach.

The board approved the resignation of Marian Francis, part-time speech language pathologist, Westby Area School District; the resignation of Corina Greenland, special education teacher, Westby Area Middle School; and the retirement of Bruce Brye, bus driver, Westby Area School District.