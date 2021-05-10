Westby School Board keeps 14-day quarantine

The Westby Area School District Board of Education held a special meeting May 5 to discuss COVID-19 quarantine procedures.
District Administrator Steve Michaels the board discussed two items at the meeting – whether or not quarantine should continue with close contacts and should the district consider different quarantines other than 14 days. He said seven-day and 10-day quarantines were considered, but the board stayed with the 14-day quarantine. He said the district has been following the protocol based on the best information from available.
Michaels said the quarantine discussion was prompted at the behest of a number of parents.
“It’s difficult for parents to understand, and I get it,” Michaels said. “It’s not a law, but we want to keep people safe.”