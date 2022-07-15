Westby School Board votes to waive 2022-23 school fees

The Westby Area Board of Education voted at its regular meeting July 11 to waive the 2022-23 school fees.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the food service prices will increase; breakfast by 10 cents and lunch by 15 cents. The breakfast prices are as follows: 4K-4 $1.65; 5-12 $1.95; and adult $2.70. The lunch prices are as follows: 4K-4 $2.80; 5-12 $3.15; and adult $4.80.

He said the district is assuming free lunch for all will not be offered by the USDA during the upcoming school year, however, if that changes the school district will serve free lunch.

The co-curricular pass prices will remain the same as they were in 2021-22, Michaels said. The pass prices are as follows: Single event $4 for adults and $2 for students; single annual pass $75; and couple pass $105.

In other business, the board of education accepted the following employee resignations/retirements: Tammy Gilkes, Westby Area High School English/dean of students, resignation/retirement; Trisha Peterson, Westby Elementary School special education paraprofessional, resignation effective June 3; Josh Curtis, Westby Area Middle School boys’ and girls’ basketball coach, both resignations effective June 3; and Leslie Berg, Westby Area High School special education teacher, resignation effective June 3.

The board of education voted to hire Hayley Schipper for the position of payroll/business assistant.