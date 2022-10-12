Westby Snowflake Royalty to be crowned Oct. 23

Two Westby Area High School ladies are candidates for the 2023 Westby Snowflake Royalty.

The 2022 Snowflake Royalty — Queen Bella Turben, First Attendant Kari Ofte and Second Attendant Rhianna Steiger are preparing to step down from their titles after a full year attending many events and parades. As they prepare their farewell speeches, the following candidates are eager to represent the city of Westby and the Snowflake Ski and Golf Club for the 2022-2023 season.

The following young ladies are the 2023 candidates:

Madi Sloan, daughter of Jenna and Randy Kuderer;

MacKenzie Morey, daughter of Janine and Troy Morey.

The 2023 Snowflake Royalty coronation date is Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Westby Community Center. The meet and greet social begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning approximately at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is open to the public at the cost of $5 per person at the door. There is no entry fee for all current reigning visiting royalty. Everyone is invited to join us as we say farewell to the 2022 royalty and welcome in the 2023 royalty.

Mark your calendars for the 100th annual Westby Snowflake Ski Tournament scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The Junior Jump will be held on morning of Saturday, Feb. 4. Join us for this historical year and experience these great winter events held at the Westby Snowflake Ski and Golf Club in beautiful Timber Coulee.

For more information regarding these events and the 9-hole golf course, head to www.snowflakeskiclub.com or call 608-634-3211.