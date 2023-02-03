Former and current Westby Snowflake Ski Club volunteers, board members, club members, skiers and royalty, and ski jumping enthusiasts gathered for a reunion Thursday night at the Westby Rod & Gun Club building in Timber Coulee to celebrate the club’s 100th annual ski jump tournament.

“We’re here to recognize the people who made the ski club what it is today,” said Craig Buros, master of ceremonies. “Ski jumping has put Westby on the world map with international tournaments. It’s helped economically in Westby and the surrounding communities. All the volunteers are who made it happen. We are the only big hill that’s volunteer-run.”

Buros had the current board members introduce themselves and asked former board members to raise their hands.

“Over the last 100 years it’s taken countless hours to prepare the hill,” Buros said. “We’ve used a snowmaker, groomer and raking in recent times. Before that, they’d haul snow to the top of the hill and blow it down the hill or shovel it into metal tins and haul it down the hill. Before that, they used crushed ice from the mill pond. Thank you to the hill crew.”

Buros said besides having volunteers prepare the hill, there are numerous volunteers who have roles ranging from working at the food stand to helping sell merchandise.

A few younger skiers who participate in the club’s youth ski jumping program and three jumpers from Norway were called up to introduce themselves. Both the junior and senior jumpers are scheduled to compete in this year’s tournament.

Buros also acknowledged former skiers who had skied the large hill (90-meter hill) and asked the nine who were in attendance to share a favorite Snowflake memory.

Derek Lunde of Westby said he skied for the club from the mid-1990s to 2000-2001. He said his memories centered on the men who were with him at the reunion and “the guys I met across the country.”

Matt Keuler, who is the announcer for the club’s large hill tournament and is originally from the Twin Cities, said he was a skier in the late ‘90s and one of his favorite memories are the Snowflake volunteers. “There are a lot of great memories and a lot of great people.” He noted Snowflake was the only large hill in the area.

Kyle Buros competed for Snowflake in the mid- to late-‘90s until 2003. He said most of his greatest Snowflake memories are from when he was 5 or 6 years old getting autographs from the European skiers competing in the tournament.

Randy Weber, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was a ski jumper from 1993 to 1997. “Memories are still being made. I come to more jumps in Westby than Steamboat Springs. I will continue to come.”

Skiers who have competed on the smaller hills and their parents were also acknowledged for their role in the club’s history over the years, as were the royalty.

“Royalty are an important and valuable tradition,” Craig Buros said.

Dan and Terri Kotek, who are in their 15th year as royalty advisers, shared some history about the program. Terri Kotek said the first queen in 1947 was chosen from a field of high school girls from area communities. In 1999, the tradition of having three girls chosen to represent the club – a queen and two attendants – began.

Terri Kotek said during their time as advisers the royalty, their parents, grandparents and siblings became members of the Kotek family. “We call them family. We are still close to many. Each year from October to October we’ve bonded with the girls and (have been) mentors to them. We’ve seen them grow in self-confidence, poise and speaking abilities.”

Dan Kotek said they are stepping down from their role and they are looking for new advisers.

Twenty-two past queens and attendants, some of whom wore their sashes, introduced themselves. Cheryl Jaeger Bland, who was Snowflake queen in 1974, was the oldest queen in attendance.

Robert Bland, the son of the late P.T. Bland, a longtime volunteer and designer of ski jumps not only in Westby but also in the United States, presented a history of the ski club called “100 Years of Snowflake History: ‘The Snowflake Way’.”

Tom Ellefson, the club’s current president, presented Mark Tainter with the 2023 JumpMaster award.

It’s estimated between 175 and 200 people came to the reunion. A freewill donation chili supper was served and benefited the Westby Snowflake Royalty program.