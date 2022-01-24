Westby Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament celebrates 99 years

Cold weather didn’t stop about 3,000 ski jumping fans from taking in the 99th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament, Saturday.

Ski jumpers also competed on the 90-meter hill Friday night, while the junior ski jumping tournament was held Saturday morning. The junior jumpers competed on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 40-meter hills.

Saturday afternoon’s opening ceremonies featured the 2022 Westby Snowflake Royalty and visiting royalty, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse ROTC presenting the colors, and words of welcome by Snowflake Ski Club President Tom Ellefson and Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson.

Saturday’s competition fell on National Ski Jumping Day. According to the USA Nordic website, “National Ski Jumping Day is a special opportunity for everyone across the United States, and our athletes around the world, to celebrate the great sports of Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined! National Ski Jumping Day, while officially set for Saturday, January 22nd, 2022—will encompass the entire weekend, January 21st-23rd, to create ample opportunities for people to participate in the celebration.” Jumpers who signed up for National Ski Jumping Day could participate in the 24-hours of ski jumping—tracking jumps taken and meters flown; a social media contest; club fundraising; and swag.

The Westby Snowflake Ski Club is one of nearly a dozen other clubs in the Central Division, which is made up of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois, that hosts ski jumping competitions throughout the winter. According to the club’s website, it’s one of the two remaining “all volunteer” large hill ski jumping clubs in the Western hemisphere.

The Snowflake Ski Jumping Complex is located at E7940 County Road P, Westby.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

