Westby Sons of Norway resume meetings

The Sons of Norway Lodge 457 Westby, held their first monthly meeting in a long time at the Bekkum Memorial Library Community Room with 25 members in attendance.

Our business meeting was called to order by President Roger Hanson. We welcomed a new member Amy Reddington. The secretary and treasurer reports by LouAnn Jelinek and Annette Easterday were given. The scholarship committee, with Janet Johnson reporting that they had met and worked to select a scholarship recipient for 2021. They felt that there were three candidates who met all criteria. After discussion, a motion was made to award equal scholarships to each of the three candidates with funds to come from the Foundation Account.

Corky Olson is on the board for the Riverside International Friendship Gardens in La Crosse, where there is a garden spot representing the Sister City Forde in Norway. That garden spot is in need of two new trolls, as the old ones have fallen into disrepair. She is looking for a local carver who would be willing to work on this project. Several names were given to her. There are four blue city of Westby benches needing repainting. Several members volunteered to work on the repainting, with Karen Hankee saying she would redo the rosemaling. We are hoping to have a Christmas party again this year.