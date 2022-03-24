 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby Sons of Norway to host author Eric Dregni March 29

Sons of Norway Lodge 457 will be hosting Eric Dregni from the University of Minnesota at the Bekkum Memorial Library Community Room in Westby, Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. Dregni is the author of the book "For The Life of Cod."

The lodge invites: Members, family, friends and the community to come and share this opportunity to enjoy Dregni's presentation. For more information, go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.upress.umn.edu_book-2Ddivision_books_for-2Dthe-2Dlove-2Dof-2Dcod&amp;d=DwIDaQ&amp;c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&amp;r=2W9KqEX2N5Yn_vA9kSFMTVCZjZCWTie99eWbhtadk08&amp;m=aH6vFe0AoKWXfpeoQiZXPqYrQmsZkRWtZuP_PIXazOIKyYdun9lxdqgWRwqSL6zP&amp;s=1U0M1DHKatwqR3QGE9eZn8Qr_YJDfM8LAXymVH61FCU&amp;e= or contact President Roger Hanson.

Hazel Cornell, SON Reporter

Eric Dregni

Dregni
